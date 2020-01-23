School of Mines and Technology hosts their wellness fair: therapy dogs included

The Wellness Fair promotes healthy lifestyles and balanced living for Mines faculty, staff and students.

The fair includes a wide range of organizations from the community, along with interactive booths for students to check out.

The event offered stress-free puppy sessions, yoga, on-campus counseling services, chiropractors and more.

Samantha Harkin is the Assistant Director for Student Leadership Involvement and Community Engagement (SLICE).

Harkin said as the school sees more students reaching out to counseling, the Wellness Fair continues to be a popular event.

"We've been doing the Wellness Fair for a couple of years and how we kind of measure it is we give them free succulents and there's 250. They always run out so we know there's a lot of students that come," said Harkin.

Along with therapy dog sessions, students could have their blood pressure taken and taste test a variety of healthy foods.

The event lasted from 2 pm to 5 pm and was also open to the public at no cost.

