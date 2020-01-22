Deadwood Avenue sidewalk debate

Should sidewalks be required for new construction on Deadwood Avenue?

This was the debate Tuesday night at the Rapid City Council meeting. Mayor Steve Allender casting the deciding vote.

Who knew sidewalks could be such a hot topic?

A construction company asked for a variance to waive the requirement to install sidewalks for any new construction on Deadwoood Avenue.

But council members voted Tuesday night denying the variance.

This comes after a debate on whether the industrial area even needs sidewalks.

"When we think about the bike ability and the walk ability that we are wanting to bring to this area, it brings health. It also increases the value of those properties and those businesses," Live Well Black Hills Co-facilitator Deanna Becket said.

However alderwoman Lisa Modrick said "there is no sense of building sidewalks to nowhere."

Modrick pointed out that this would be an extra expense for the business owners which would be unfair, especially since Deadwood Avenue is an industrial area.

"If all of a sudden you got a crack in your sidewalk and now you got to spend thousands of dollars that maybe you don't have in the bank to repair your neighborhood sidewalk in front of you, you're going to feel like coming down here and asking for a variance. Until you got an opportunity to do that," Modrick said.

The variance was denied after councilors were locked in a 4 to 4 vote, with the Mayor casting a ballot to end the split decision.

This means if the construction company wants to create a building on Deadwood avenue, adding a sidewalk is required.

However, Dale Tech mentioned the state department of transportation will reconstruct Omaha Street which will require installation of sidewalks and bike paths. This project will include some sidewalks on the intersection of Deadwood Avenue.