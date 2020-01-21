Lyft and Uber could be coming to Sturgis

To decrease drunk driving both in the city and during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the Sturgis City Council is considering a proposal to allow Uber and Lyft services in city limits.

With long wait times for cabs in Sturgis, this could provide alternative options for people to get home, such as Lyft and Uber.

Within the current city transit ordinance, the city said they aim to make it easier for ride sharing companies to provide services to the community but couldn't reach an agreement with these companies in the past.

This is the first reading of proposed changes to the transit ordinance and the city is proposing a $200 annual fee per vehicle for up to five vehicles.

Sturgis' city manager said this could also create more job opportunities for locals.

"It's wonderful if it enables people to be able to pick up a little extra income if they'd like for future vacations or anything it might be, so it's a great way to engage more with the community but also really from the law enforcement side, what we're really hopeful is that it will provide a lot more access for people so that they have more opportunities and options to make wise decisions and hopefully chose not to drink and drive," said Daniel Ainslie, city manager of Sturgis.

The second reading of this proposal is scheduled for February 3, which will be open to public comment.