Hired killer's sentence looms for Jessica Rehfeld murder

An accomplice charged with acting out the murder of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld is now awaiting his sentence.

David Schneider, 27, will appear in court for a sentencing hearing on March 11, 2020.

Schneider and Richard Hirth, another accomplice, are accused of stabbing Rehfeld to death in May 2015.

Schneider pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2017.

Rehfeld's former boyfriend, Jonathan Klinetobe, allegedly hired the two men to murder the 22-year-old. He was sentenced to life without parole in late 2019.

Two other men, Garland Brown and Michael Frye, pleaded guilty to being accessories in the murder after they moved Rehfeld's buried body to a second grave. She was later found south of Rockerville in May 2016.

The death penalty was removed from the case in April 2018.