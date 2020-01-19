Pine Ridge Reservation receives winter supplies from Philippines church

With 2,000 bags filled with winter gear, the Church of Christ came to Kyle, South Dakota to give supplies to those in need.

"It gives hope to everyone because of a lot of tragedies and everything in our community and other communities, most of the time we don't get stuff like this and what we got today is generous," said Leon Bravehart, Kyle resident.

Kyle is located on the Pine Ridge Reservation, which is one of the poorest places in the nation.

"We wanted to do something, help out the people in Kyle South Dakota and we heard that they really needed help here, so we connected with some of their leaders and organizers, and we set it up," said Joji Crisostomo, assistant district minister for the Church of Christ.

From gloves to scarves to blankets, the church also presented $10,000 checks to various non-profits in the community.

"It brings joy in my heart and that's what a Christian should really be all about, it's about giving and helping out, reaching out especially to the needy and the poor," said Dino Bunag, district minister for the Church of Christ.

Bunag said this is the church's fourth time in Kyle as part of their project, My Countrymen, My Brethren that launched in 2013.

"It's like awakening, they came here and woke us up, spiritually and something brand new," Bravehart said.

The church's next stop is Wyoming where they are planning to unveil eco-farming to create jobs in the area.

