Sturgis man creates arcade barrels in honor of his friend who past away

If you head to Press Start in Rapid City you can play a variety of arcade games but you are not going to find one in a barrel. A Sturgis man is giving wooden barrels a new twist by attaching arcade games to them.

Starting Black Hills Barrels and More just in November, already dozens of the creative barrels were sold in Deadwood, Wyoming and in Montana.

Ryan Klima owns more than 250 arcade games throughout the Black Hills and decided to bridge it with his woodworking skills to honor his friend who past away in October, Matthew Flagler.

"He's kind of working me away through everything. Kind of leading me, guiding me," Black Hills Barrels and More Shop Owner Ryan Klima said.

A benefit was held in Flagler's name in November 2019 where a Jack Daniel's barrel was auctioned. Klima won it in a raffle and had a new idea for it.

"Cause my buddy Matt was always in here helping me. Building the machines and stuff. There was actually one machine that he had in here that he was working on that we hadn't finished yet. Well, I donated that to his benefit too and it sold more than I was selling them for," Klima said.

Pac man being Flagler's favorite game.

But Klima soon found out it's other people's favorite too.

From removing the rings, to adding the chips and wires, to hand carving the joystick console attachment, building the arcade barrel with his parents has it's difficulties. Hence the cost of $600 for each one.

But Klima does not plan to stop there, expect to see new projects like barrel stools, tables and even heaters in the future.