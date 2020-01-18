A local toy store has made giving back a tradition

Many toy stores usually have demo toys for customers to try out, but what happens when new toys come in?

When it comes to Who's Toy House, the owner does something special with those toys and donates them to different organizations throughout the region.

Once staff members clean the items and freshen them up, then they go to different places like church nurseries and non-profits who may not have the ability to purchase the toys.

The owner of the store says the tradition started when she opened her doors almost nine years ago and it hasn't only taught her a lesson, but her staff as well.

"I have a strong belief in community. And also just giving back to that community. And I think everybody can do something. Not everybody is going to have a toy store. Still, everybody can do something to contribute to their community," says the owner of Who's Toy House, Somer Kingsbury.

Kingsbury says she is looking forward to keeping this tradition going.