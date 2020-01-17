Preparations for 8th Annual Snocross Showdown

The 8th Annual Snocross Showdown returns to Deadwood next weekend.

Preparation has started at the Days of '76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood.

Snow has been made-- up to 15 feet deep in some of the deeper areas.

Next week, groomers will create the oval track with moguls and multiple jumps for the Snocross racers to compete on.

Races in Deadwood are particularly unique because of the length of the track-- it is one of the shorter tracks, which organizers say makes this race especially technical, with all of the action taking place directly in front of the spectators.

"At this event, we typically have over 300 racers, sometimes as many as 350 plus," said Amanda Kille, Marketing Director of the Deadwood Chamber & Visitors Bureau. "And so, the really cool part is that you'll get to see everything from the tiny, little Peewees, all the way to the pros. And the pros are world-renounced riders that are the best of the best, the fastest in the business, and they'll be here in Deadwood."

The races are January 24 and 25 in Deadwood.

See more information Pro Snocross Races in Deadwood