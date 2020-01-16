The Rural Meade Ambulance service is in need of EMTs

There is a nationwide shortage of EMTs; one local rural community is feeling the pressure.

1200 square miles. That's how many miles the Rural Meade Ambulance service covers. But for people living in Enning, South Dakota, a shortage of EMTs could put help more than an hour away.

"We do have nine EMTs, but a lot of the jobs take the EMTs away from here. And we desperately need to get some," says the director of the Rural Meade Ambulance service, Cindy Matt.

The service started in 1996 with 19 EMTs, but as time went on, the number of volunteers decreased.

"You have fewer and fewer people being on schedule more and more. So it becomes more of an inconvenience, and at some point, you do suffer from burnout," says one EMT, Brent Hoffman.

Even though it's a small town emergencies happen, ranging from farm and ranch accidents to car wrecks and even basic needs of the community.

"Once in a while, there is a plane wreck or something unusual. We are a long way away from medical care. So it's important the service is viable," says Hoffman.

Two people need to be on call at all times, making volunteers crucial.

"We have to have an EMT and a driver before we can leave an ambulance hall. So somebody has to be on schedule 24/7," says Matt.

With fewer names on the schedule, Matt fears the worst.

"The service closing. If we can't run it like we're running it now and keep it going with somebody on the schedule the whole time, we will close our doors," says Matt.