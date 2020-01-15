New Monument Health sign is installed

Out with the old and in with the new. Rapid City Regional Hospital replaces a sign Wednesday to mark the change.

Two workers on Wednesday removed the old Rapid City Regional Hospital sign by the main entry way to the parking lot to screw on the new 'Monument Health' sign.

The hospital announced they joined the Mayo Clinic Network in November, and changing the name is part of the re-branding process.

For the past ten years, Regional Health's CEO said changing the name was in the works.

The organization also plans to add an extra 300 employees to work for the hospital.