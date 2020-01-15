Mines students propose "Hardrocker Plaza" park

A group of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology students have proposed a park and bridge that would connect Rapid Creek bike path with campus.

The bike path is about 400 feet from campus, but four lanes of traffic, the railroad tracks, and creek create an obstacle.

A group of engineering students at the School of Mines were approached by Elevate Rapid City with the idea to beautify and expand the green space across from campus and near Rapid Creek bike path.

The proposed plan, called "Hardrocker Plaza," would add a park, improve the street, sidewalk, and pedestrian bridge across the creek in order to tie it to campus.

Some of the proposed amenities could include pedestrian bridges and crossings, a park area, basketball, tennis or volleyball courts, a picnic area, a dog park, an ice rink, benches and gazebo, and additional parking.

The design was done entirely by the group of students as part of their senior design plan.

"I think it will be a really great way to tie the community together," said Tyler Rehmeier, a recent School of Mines graduate who worked on the project. "There is a community garden down there that would be cool if students could have access to, tying into the bike path, you know, that's such a great recreational opportunity and just to have that additional crossing would be great for the students. And then, there aren't really too many recreational opportunities specifically in this area of town."

The group estimates Phase 1 would cost about $590,000.