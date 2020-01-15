Deadwood maintains roots while moving forward with master plan

How does a historic district like Deadwood maintain its past while keeping up with the future?

"This is an exciting time for Deadwood, that's all I've got to say, first our welcome center, and then our square, and now looking forward for the improvements on Main Street to keep it available, and our businesses are so engaged on what they want to see happen," said Sharon Martinisko, commissioner for the city of Deadwood.

From infrastructure to sidewalks to traffic flow, the Deadwood Master Plan considers safety and technological advancements, while keeping the historic brick streets and globe lights.

"It's looking into the future, into the next 30 years as we reflect on the past, being a national historic landmark we want to keep the historic character of the district," said Kevin Kuchenbecker, historic preservation officer for the city of Deadwood.

Winter & Company, who are developing the master plan said designing for Deadwood has its challenges.

"How do you balance providing space for pedestrians, while also recognizing that people do arrive by automobile, and how do you park them in a way that is least intrusive to the historic character and the core of town," said Nore Winter, project manager for Winter & Company.

However, Winter said he is excited to continue working with the community to improve Main Street.

"The quality of the visitor experience that this community provides, they really care, and they think about it as sharing the history of the community," Winter said.

The next series of workshops are scheduled for April, and the final master plan is expected to be presented to Deadwood City Council this summer.

"The ideas are amazing, and we have so much to offer that people have no idea is here," Martinisko said.