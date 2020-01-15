Signs that your child could be vaping

Vaping continues to be an ongoing issue involving many teens. This is one of the many reasons why parents need to stay up to date on the dangers.

"There's a lot of confusion right now, especially with a lot of companies wanting to get rid of flavors to try and show that they're not targeting teens," says Lifeways counselor Matthew Boyce.

Boyce says in the past few months; he has noticed an increase in the number of parents reaching out and asking tough questions.

"It's called third-hand smoke. So you know if their clothes are smelling fruity or their bedroom. And then also keeping an eye on what sort of devices or electronic things they have in their room," says Boyce.

Many of the devices teens use look like everyday items, which at times can be tough to tell it's a vape device.

One of the best things parents can do is talk to their children. Speak to them about the dangers of vaping, but also let them know you're there for them.

Physiological effects are also critical factors for parents to look out for.

"More similar to that of a cigarette user. The smoker's cough is becoming more and more noticed. I've heard straight from teenagers about the increase in coughing and pneumonia-like symptoms," says Boyce.

Other signs could be an increase in nose bleeds, acne, and teens cutting back on the amount of caffeine.

"This is a stimulant, so they don't want to feel that strong rapid heart rate or increase respiratory drive," says Boyce.

When it comes to the dangers of vaping, open communication is key.

