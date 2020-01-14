The reason for extra smoke near Boulder Canyon

The South Dakota Wildland Fire burned approximately 140 slash piles near Boulder Canyon on Tuesday. Causing extra smoke in surrounding areas.

Wildland Urban Interface Specialist, Logan Brown, said the purpose is to reduce the amount of burnable vegetation on the landscape, creating a more survivable space around homes and communities.

Slash pile burning provides: increased firefighter safety, reduced home ignition potential, and enhanced forest resiliency towards wildfire and insect and disease disturbances.

Since burning was a success on Tuesday, crews will continue burn around the same amount of slash piles on Wednesday.