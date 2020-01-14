Lead coffee shop, Java Joint, sees major success after being open for a year

After being revived and brought back to life from a drug overdose in January 2017, Tyke Mohr changed his life and became a business owner.

He opened Java Joint coffee shop in Lead just 13 months ago, hoping to provide a positive atmosphere and a safe place for everyone.

"Especially with no drugs, no alcohol, it's just a fun and cool place for people to come hangout. So I opened Java Joint with awesome milkshakes, awesome coffee and food. It is a great place for people to come hangout," said Mohr.

Mohr said Java Joint continues to "perk" the interest of locals and visitors alike. From 2018 to 2019, sales increased by almost 75% at Java Joint.

He said affordability is a big draw.

"Not everyone has a lot of money. So if you're lower class, higher class, whatever.. it's for everybody. Java Joint is full circle and everybody benefits from Java Joint," said Mohr.

Mohr said around 300 people walk through Java Joint's doors every weekend -- when the shop is at its busiest.

While people are there, they have the opportunity to sign their name on a wall and thousands of people from around the world have already made their mark.

"The people the traffic that is coming through here is just amazing. It's just good people. People come here form all over, Rapid City, Sturgis, surrounding areas and different states. Even the tourists... people ask where we should go and people say you should go to Java Joint and check it out," said Mohr.

See related story A Lead coffee shop owner is hoping to reach out to those in need