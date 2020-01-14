Educating others in a unique way

The Rapid City Library added a new design to their staircase and its catching many peoples' attention.

The stairs now have numbers, with the corresponding words written in both English and Lakota.

Library director Terri Davis says staff was inspired to create this after they noticed younger kids counting when they walk up and down the steps.

Staff saw it as a new educational tool, as well as a way to be inclusive to the community, and quickly got together to design the letters and numbers.

"Libraries are really about education. We educate people from age zero to adulthood. So whatever that form of education takes, and this is just another way of sharing that with people," says Davis.

Davis says this isn't only a good way for kids to learn the Lakota language, but it also helps the adults.