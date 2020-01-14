Meade School Superintendent steps down

The Meade School Superintendent is stepping down from his position and is looking for his next replacement.

At the school board meeting Monday night, Jeff Simmons announced he was leaving his position as school superintendent of Meade County.

Simmons said he is leaving to "find a new experience" and that it was just "time to go."

For nine years he was a high school principal at Sturgis Brown High School. He spent a few years serving as a superintendent in the Aberdeen Catholic school system before he returned to Sturgis.

During his two-year tenure in Sturgis, Simmons helped open a new school in Summmerset and in Union Center with STEM Labs at both schools.

Simmons said he is also proud of moving rodeo grounds to a high school campus to to create more land space for affordable homes.

However, there was some pushback during his time.

In September 2019, we reported a half-million-dollar deficit in the budget which caused a third of rural teachers to lose their jobs.

Simmons said he does not know yet if he will move or not because it depends depending on his next job.

"I have a lot of friends here in the community. You know, 15 years of being in this community you know being connected. There's a lot of very close friends and colleagues. You know, my teachers are amazing district wide. I feel like I have great relationships with them," Simmons said.

Simmons last day is June 30th.

Simmons is in the process of helping select the new superintendent. He said he wants the next superintendent to "recognize all the constituents" in the county school district.