Mobile home park manager accused of permit problems misses court

A mobile park home manager is absent from court today as the city is citing her for failing to renew her operating permit since late July.

A judge issued a $300 cash surety warrant for Countryside Properties Manager Cynthia Akers for not showing up to court Monday.

According to court records, Akers is charged with failing to renew her operating permit and continuing municipal violations.

The city said Akers did not have a city manufactured home park license for Countryside or Marquette, which she also owns.

The city said neither park passed Fire Department inspections and then last week Rapid City firefighters were looking into multiple "suspicious" fires at Countryside.

See related story RCFD investigating 2nd 'suspicious' fire at mobile home park with fire code violations

Also in late December, we told you about some property residents complaining about getting thousands of dollars of late fees without what they said was any proper warning.

See related story Property company drops massive late fee notices on tenants allegedly without warning