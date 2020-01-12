Strain on communication between state and tribal leaders continues

As of last month, the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council lifted their ban on South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem from stepping foot on the Pine Ridge Reservation in an 11 to eight vote.

This ban had been in place since May 2019 caused by her support for two riot boosting bills, which the tribal council said are aimed at Keystone XL pipeline protesters.

The bills would have added riot boosting into state law, allowing the state to sue any person or organization.

The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe said since the ban began, all communication had stopped.

"When that banishment took effect, all communication ceased, I didn't hear from Secretary Flute, I didn't hear from any members of her staff, nobody reached out to me to say these are the efforts that we're continuing, there was still no diplomatic relationship, it was just all communication had ceased," said Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

The ban was lifted after a settlement in October 2019 where the state will not enforce some parts of the riot boosting laws.

The legislature is expected to hear the State of the Tribes Address on Thursday at the Capitol in Pierre, which Bear Runner said he will be boycotting because a state employee is delivering the address this year.

"Without the engagement from the governor's office, without the secretary of tribal relations fulfilling his obligation to the governor and to the tribal nations to maintain that relationship, and that communication, he doesn't truly know the hardships that I'm facing because he doesn't engage with me," Bear Runner said.

KEVN reached out to the governor's office and have not received a comment from Noem as of January 12.