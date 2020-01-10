The mystery of how one Rapid City trash can ended up in Texas

How did one Rapid City trash can end up traveling more than 1,000 miles and end up in a newsroom in Fort Worth, Texas? There are many theories, but not many answers.

"We're pretty sure somebody used it to move. It's a great container. You can throw all your rakes or shovels from the garage in there and take it with you," said said Jancie Knight, Project Administrator and Community Outreach Coordinator for the City's Solid Waste Division.

In early December, the city received an e-mail entitled 'Rogue Cart' from Forth Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy with a photo of a Rapid City trash container. Kennedy said they started using the unexpected addition to their newsroom as a recycling bin.

"One day this recycling can showed up in our newsroom, we are a newspaper so we recycle a lot of office and copy paper. The cans always had company names on the side, but this one had a city name on it so we were all very curious on how a recycling can from South Dakota would find its way to Texas," said Kennedy.

All city garbage containers have tracking numbers so they can be traced if needed, but the tracking number on this trash can wasn't legible - leaving the city with no explanation to who the rightful owner is.

Kennedy said the trash can is no longer in their newsroom and he doesn't know where it went.

So wherever the trash can is now, it's onto its next destination and its journey remains a mystery.

