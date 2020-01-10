The 5th Annual Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 10.

Restaurant Week is a celebration of some of Rapid City's greatest chefs and also highlights downtown's distinctive dining experience.

From Jan. 10-19, participating restaurants will offer specially crafted menu option specials that will cost between $15- $35. These options can include any unique combination of beverages, appetizers, entrees and desserts.

One of the participants, the Independent Ale House, is spicing things up with a new pizza.

"So it has a tomato sauce base, with spicy capicola, pancetta and it's topped with two burrata cheese balls and then it's drizzled with a balsamic vinaigrette," said Justin Henrichsen, Independent Ale House proprietor. "The thing that I also that I really love about Restaurant Week is it gives us as owners to challenge our chefs to say lets do something crazy, out of the box, really innovative and my chef stepped up and hit it out of the park this year."

For more information on Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week, visit Restaurant Week.