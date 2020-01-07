Rapid City Area Schools pays thousands of dollars after tax error is found

The Rapid City School District pays thousands of dollars in taxes after a clerical error is found years later.

An organization brought it to the forefront on Monday night's school board meeting after they bought the tax lien on a school the district owns.

Since 2016, Rapid City Area Schools did not pay taxes on General Beadle Elementary School. The bill adding up to $8,536.37.

However, the school district said they did not know because they were not receiving the payment notices.

"Frankly there is hidden information that maybe the board isn't even aware of," Tonchi Weaver, a board member of Citizens for Liberty, said.

As part of the reason to not support the school bond proposal, Citizens for Liberty members found that General Beadle Elementary was close to foreclosure because the school district did not pay the city's storm sewer special assessment bill. The storm sewer assessment fee started in 2014.

The school district paid this bill for 52 properties costing about $70,000 a year but forgot one because of a mail mixup.

The Pennington County Treasurer's Office kept sending the bills to an address on 925 Maple Avenue which does not exist.

"The address was incorrect. I don't know who's to blame for it," Janet Sayler, Pennington County Treasurer, said.

Weaver brought documentation to the school board meeting showing when Sayler approved a tax lien on the school on November 4. The tax certificate was bought by the group in mid-December but because of the incorrect address, the school district was unaware.

"The deed on the property is listed as Independent District of Rapid City. So when the mail would bounce back to the county they would not recognize the name and therefore we did not get a phone call," Katy Urban, community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools, said.

Sayler said cross-checking the addresses would take too long.

"We don't go back and look at property because we have so many delinquencies that it would take a staff a full time to go back and research every property," she said.

However, Sayler said they are updating all the addresses and should be completed in about a week or two.

Coy Sasse, the school district's Director of Business and Support Services, said there is a checklist in place to pay fees annually regardless of mail notice.

The nearly $9,000 bill, along with the extra fee of $2,000 due to interest, was paid for coming out of the general fund.