Pier 1 Imports in Rapid City will continue to keep their doors open

To try and decrease their expenses, retailer Pier 1 Imports announced it would close up to 450 locations along with some distribution centers.

With 936 different locations across the country, and the company looking to downsize, many may be wondering if this will affect the Pier 1 in Rapid City.

The store manager for the Rapid City store located on Haines Avenue confirms their location, and the one in Sioux Falls, will continue to keep their doors open.

She also says they have reliable customers and will continue to provide their clientele with the top-notch service.

