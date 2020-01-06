Rapid City receives state grant for landfill improvements

Governor Kristi Noem recently announced that Rapid City received a $148,000 grant for landfill improvements.

The grant money will primarily fund the creation of a litter fence.

Rapid City was one of three cities to receive grant funding from the state, along with Mitchell and Yankton.

This 30-foot tall fence aims to block litter, such as plastic bags from blowing into the community.

The state approved more than $21.9 million for environmental projects across South Dakota, from landfill and recycling projects to purchasing equipment.

The project administrator for the Rapid City Solid Waste Division said, they are always moving in a green direction.

"Littering is a huge thing for our city, especially with plastic bags, keeping those in the facility versus out on the streets really will on a cleanliness matter help, as well as the environment too," said Jancie Knight, project administrator for the Rapid City Solid Waste Division.

Knight said solid waste is always changing and the city is focused on recycling.