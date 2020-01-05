Anti-war protesters gather in downtown Rapid City

Attracting attention from drivers passing by, about 20 people stood on the corner of Omaha and Fifth Street to protest recent U.S. military involvement in the Middle East.

"War is devasting, U.S. military action around the world devastates people at home here and everywhere else that we go," said Sarah Stout, community organizer of the anti-war protest.

As an organizer of the protest, Stout said it's in response to the Baghdad airstrike that killed a powerful Iranian general.

"We could be focusing on education, and building up infrastructure, and things that are good for us and the rest of the world, this isn't it," Stout said.

Not only is Ramona Herrington a veteran herself, but she also comes from a military family.

"We need to keep these people at home, and to fix our country instead of going and getting involved in another unnecessary war," said Ramona Herrington, a protester.

Protesters held signs with quotes ranging from "U.S. out of Iraq" to "decolonize your mind."

"My son came back and he has PTSD, and we're not fixing it, and they need to be well so why send more people over to experience the same thing," Herrington said.

Planning for the protest began last Thursday and protestors spent Sunday morning making signs.

"If we work together for our own common good, a better world is possible for us and everyone else," Stout said.