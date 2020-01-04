Doorbell cameras could be your new neighborhood watchdog

They've become a popular option to keep an eye on activity outside your home, but doorbell cameras might be what keeps your neighborhood on alert for crime.

Doorbell cameras offer and affordable option to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and Sgt. Casey Kenrick with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division says they could catch a criminal in your neighborhood.

"In regards to property crime I think they're beneficial for law enforcement and community members to alert neighborhoods of some guy lurking around the neighborhood," said Kenrick.

Kenrick says his neighborhood communicates through a Facebook group page and often times, suspicious activity caught from doorbell cameras is shared to alert others.

"People are always posting videos from their Ring cameras or whatever brand they have to that Facebook group just alerting people that maybe don't have those cameras that hey this is going on and they guy was knocking on my door at 2 am or something like that," said Kenrick.

The motion-detecting doorbells even allow communication through the device, so answering your door doesn't have to be option.

"As long as you have WiFi or a cell phone signal you can talk through the phone to that person at the door, so it's just an added layer of not having to answer the door and also whoever is at your door doesn't know if somebody is at home," said Kenrick.

Kenrick says the doorbell cameras are a great resource to help law enforcement during investigations, and said before the high-tech doorbells, law enforcement relied on people locking their doors or lights to spot suspicious activity.