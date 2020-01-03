Medical marijuana a challenging topic that needs to be discussed

Medical marijuana has been a controversial topic here in South Dakota.

Now, one organization is on a mission to make it legal.

About two weeks ago, New Approach South Dakota's petition to legalize medical marijuana was validated by the Secretary of State's Office. This puts the topic on South Dakota's ballot next November.

"South Dakota residents and voters to understand that over three-fourths of the United States is legal. Whether it would be for medical or adult-use purposes. And not one state after the implementation of the medical programs ever went back," says the executive director for New Approach South Dakota, Melissa Mentele.

Mentele says the topic can be challenging, but it's crucial to get people talking about the issue.

"Instead of having a prohibition mindset, we need to start looking at our neighbor and our friends and our loved ones. We need to understand that they might not need it today, but maybe tomorrow they will," says Mentele.

With many strong opinions, some believe it should be passed when November comes around.

"I don't see a point in making people suffer. It's a medical necessity for some people. And can make a huge difference in their life," says a community member, Mary Beth Roland.

While others are neutral when it comes to medical marijuana being passed in South Dakota.

"I think there are very good points on both sides of the issue. I think what is important is that people listen to each other," says John Barbier.

Some other people say that it should be passed while others disagree. One man told us he disagrees because he believes it could lead to a series of consequences.

But what everyone did have in common is keeping an open mind.