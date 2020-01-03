The seventh annual Community Heroes Blood Drive kicked off on Friday.

Every blood drive is essential, but this one, in particular, is crucial because staff from Vitalant say donations drop 20-25% during the holiday season.

This is why KEVN and KOTA sponsor a blood drive each January.

Last year 209 people donated 240 units of blood, which was the most successful year we had, and this year, we're looking to break that record.

Tori Robbins, the donor recruitment representative for Vitalant, says some people don't donate blood because they think they can't.

That is why asking questions is vital.

Robbins says having a strong blood supply and a consistent number of people donating is key in helping those in need.

"I always try to think of what if it was somebody in my family on the receiving side of that unit of blood. I would hope everybody could give up an hour of their day to help save that family member of mine," says Robbins.

Our Community Heroes Blood Drive continues on Saturday and runs from 10:30 in the morning until 5:30 in the evening at the Rushmore Mall at the end toward J.C. Penney's.