Increase in diabetics in South Dakota and across nation

Not only is diabetes increasing nationwide, but we are also seeing more and more diabetics in South Dakota.

Prescription drugs at the pharmacy inside Rapid City Regional Hospital.

"If you look at the obesity epidemic that's ongoing in the United States, we're seeing a significant increase in the number of diagnoses of type 2 diabetes, I think in Western South Dakota, we probably have a higher prevalence of it here, and in other rural areas we're seeing similar patterns," said John Palmer, endocrinologist for Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes depend on family history but with type 2, Dr. Palmer said it is impacting our youth.

"Because of obesity and sedentary lifestyle, we're seeing kids being diagnosed as early as seven and eight years old," Palmer said.

These are modifiable risk factors, therefore, diet and exercise can offset the complications of diabetes.

"It's something that touches all of our lives, it doesn't matter what role in medicine that you have, you're going to have to see somebody with diabetes and certainly it's impacting the people who live here who have to take care of it every day," Palmer said.

Metformin is the main drug used to control high blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes, and it is being investigated for possible cancer-causing chemicals.

"The levels that were there were no higher than they are naturally occurring in some foods, and in water, so they decided at this point in time that they don't need to do a recall on Metformin," said Dana Darger, Regional Health System Director of Pharmacy at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

In the event of a drug recall, the drug is taken off the shelf but in more extreme cases, patients are notified to bring their prescription back and get an alternative medication.

"There was a new oral approved, it's the same class as one of our injectables, it's a weekly injectable, which isn't bad if you have to have an injection but this is an oral one so it would completely eliminate the injection," Darger said.