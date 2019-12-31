Start your new year at Custer State Park for the "First Day Hike"

The annual "First Day Hike" at Custer State Park will take place Wednesday, starting at 1 pm.

Lydia Austin is the Interpretive Programs Manager at Custer State Park and says the hike is family and pet friendly.

Around 100 people attended the First Day Hike last year, and Austin said they expect the same outcome this year.

Austin said its a great way to experience winter in Custer State Park while leaning about the scenery and wildlife.

"It is a great way to start out the New Year... to get outside and explore the parks that you are around. So any state park is usually offering one, ours will be at 1 pm tomorrow at the Visitors Center. We're going to do the Creekside Trail, which is a fun hike. We'll have naturalists there and it's just a great family hike," said Austin.

A parks naturalist will lead the two-mile hike on Creekside Trail.

A park license is required to participate, which can be purchased upon arrival at the visitors center.