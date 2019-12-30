Eyewitness accounts from Sunday's deadly shooting in Rapid City

On Sunday night, police responded to reports of multiple gunshots at Southern Cross apartments in Rapid City, causing Minnesota Street to be blocked off.

"We're feeling very lucky that our officers that were shot at were not injured," said Don Hedrick, assistant police chief of Rapid City Police Department.

Amanda Brown and her family live on the first floor of Southern Cross apartments, hearing the gunshots above.

"My son went to go walk the dog and he came back in because he saw cop cars, and he heard a guy say you're going to die with a .45 millimeter, then we heard seven gunshots ... and then we heard the cops come in and then the guy shot again and then we just heard a shoot off, and then we hid in our closet," said Amanda Brown, resident of Southern Cross apartments.

When Judi Johnson who lives next to the apartment complex heard the shots, she went next door to her neighbors.

"And they thought it was me making the noise, I thought it was them making the noise, Valerie across the street thought it was ... she didn't know, and then by then the police came around to see if anybody was hurt, because it was a hail of bullets, it sounded like the O.K. Corral," said Judi Johnson, neighbor of Southern Cross apartments.

Police said three people are dead including the shooter.

The shooter has been identified as 29-year-old Patrick Alden of Rapid City.

The first victim who died from apparent gunshot wounds is 64-year-old David Ironhorse, also of Rapid City.

A second victim was later discovered, 81-year-old Thomas Trout who police said suffered a health complication while evacuating the complex.

"I am just glad that when he was shooting out of that window that it didn't come, and I wanted to get my distance away, just in case," Johnson said.

Brown has lived in these apartments for five years and said she is surprised this happened here.

"I'm scared to be here now, but I know they've cleared everything but I'll be for sure being moving out of here," Brown said.

The investigation into this officer-involved shooting is currently in the hands of the state.

This is a developing story, we will continue to bring you more details as they become available.