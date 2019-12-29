2 dead in Rapid City shooting, including shooter

Two people are dead, including the shooter, after police were called to an active shooter situation in Rapid City on Sunday.

Around 5 p.m. Rapid City police officers and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at an apartment complex on East Minnesota Street to reports of shots fired. Immediately, officers were fired upon from a second floor room.

"We have a patrol cruiser that has a bullet hole in it," said Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick.

Officers identified the room and entered, exchanging gunfire with a male shooter. Police bullets struck the man, killing him instantly.

Police also found another person inside the room with a gunshot wound. Life saving measures were attempted but the victim later died.

Parts of East Minnesota Street were shut down throughout the night, however, people have been allowed back into their homes as of about 8 p.m.

Officials have not identified anyone involved or any other details about the case.

The police department and the sheriff's office are cooperating with the state's investigation into the shooting, a standard procedure whenever there is an officer involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.