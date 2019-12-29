Portions of I-90 and I-29 remain closed

Last night the South Dakota Department of Public Safety closed Interstate 90 (I-90) from Rapid City to Mitchell, impacting travelers across the state.

With ice covered highways and low visibility, officials said traveling is discouraged unless absolutely necessary.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol warns drivers there is a $1,000 fine for driving on the interstate when it's closed and up to a $10,000 fine if drivers need to be rescued.

I-90 remains closed between Exit 67 east of Rapid City to Mitchell, and from Mitchell to Wall.

The closed portions of I-90 and I-29 likely will not reopen until tomorrow.

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said there have been more stranded vehicles than accidents on the roads.

"Mostly just some slide ins, nothing too serious, nothing too crazy, just people kind of sliding off the road, things of that nature, with the interstate closing East of the base, some people were trying to circumvent the interstate, and try to get over to Minnesota, and found a few people sliding in the ditch doing it that way," said Sam Black, deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Black said they help drivers stranded in ditches by calling tow trucks or giving them a ride back to town if the tow trucks cannot make it there.