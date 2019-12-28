New Year's Eve in Deadwood

If you are wondering what to do on New Year's Eve, you may want to take a trip to Deadwood and celebrate.

Festivities are already in full swing in the area and will continue until New Year's Day.

There are plenty of activities to enjoy, from live entertainment, to dance parties to the ball drop outside the historic Franklin Hotel.

The marketing director for Deadwood Chambers and visitor center, Amanda Kellie, says in the past more than 100 people gathered outside to see the ball drop marking the new year.

But about 1,000 people were celebrating the holiday in town.

To ensure everyone will have a safe holiday, there will be extra transportation for people to use.

"Deadwood is a great place to come and have a good time. If you're staying in city limits, you can always use the trolley for transportation, so you're going out and having fun while also being responsible," says Kille.

Extra trollies will be around and will run on later schedules for the holiday.