Horseback ride retraces path of Wounded Knee

In 1890, several hundred Lakota were massacred by US Army soldiers after being were chased from their lands. The massacre is one of the largest in US history.

Horses at Little Wound School are being used in the ride.

This week, more than 100 people ride on horseback to honor the fallen and promote unity in the community.

"To me, this ride is about honoring our ancestors and bringing awareness to what happened during Wounded Knee and so that their memory will live on," said Shawn Wade Traversie, a rider. "Not only their memory, but the great Sioux Nation."

Spirits have been high because of the relatively nice weather and the energy of kids involved. One man said he has a group of about 40 young riders -- and that they keep him coming back year after year.

"It makes me feel great," said Harry Young, a rider. "To see the kids out on this ride, makes me feel like every day is beautiful. The kids, they bring a lot to this ride because the elders see them and they love it. I mean, this is all for the kids nowadays."

All of the riders feel like family and they say this spiritual ride brings people together.

"What the people got to understand is that the ride is spiritual, but it's also based in building up the structure of the youth," said James White, a rider. "When they wake up in the morning and say 'I can't ride because it's too cold' and then you get them on a horse and they ride, and they look at themselves and what they accomplished and the doubt they had."

"This ain't just a ride just for people to be riding, it's a prayer ride," said Young.