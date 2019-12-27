What to do before the tax year ends Dec. 31

For most taxpayers, Dec. 31 is the last day to take actions that will impact their 2019 tax returns.

You still have until the end of the year to put aside money in your 401K plan.

The vast majority of taxpayers get their refunds faster by filing electronically and using direct deposit.

Different factors can affect the timing of a refund and some tax returns require additional review and take longer to process than others.

Rick Kahler is a Certified Financial Planner and the Owner for Kahler Financial Group.

"For example, right now my staff is really busy at taking gains in investments where people have losses and need some gains to offset those losses or vice versus where people have had a lot of gains and would like more write-offs this year... now is the time to sell any securities that have any losses in them," said Kahler.

You can also reduce your taxable income by contributing to your health savings account, or HSA.

And if you have health expenses make sure you use the money in your healthcare flexible spending account, money not used may be lost at the end of the year.

