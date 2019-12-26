Financial stability after your post-holiday spending "hangover"

After the giving season, going on a "money diet" might be something to consider. Recovering from holiday purchases doesn't have to be difficult and saving for next years holiday shopping season is something you should do sooner, rather than later.

Rick Kahler is a Certified Financial Planner and the Owner for Kahler Financial Group.

"January 1st is a great start for next year. My first tip would be establish a budget for next year and stick to that budget. There's a lot of pressure during the holiday season and if you don't have a spending limit per person it's really easy to go over that," said Kahler.

Mastercard reports that American retail rose 3.4% between November and Christmas Eve, compared to last year.

Although credit cards are a common option when making big purchases, there's some financial responsibilities that come along with using them.

"Where we get ourselves in trouble after the holiday season is when we use credit cards. A wonderful thing to do is to make sure I pay cash for all of the gifts I give, then there is no post-season 'hangover'," said Kahler.

Kahler says buying presents with credit cards is acceptable as long as the cards are paid off each month, but debt is a big contribution to that post-holiday spending headache.

"For example, for $1,000 you might spend on a child, you can end up spending an extra $150 to $250 extra dollars just in interest. This is a great time right now to set an intention for next year to be able to spend cash on all the presents," said Kahler.