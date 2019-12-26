City Council has special end of the year meeting

The council passed $5.4 millio for supplement appropriation -- the last supplement of the year. The council approved taking money from the city's cash reserve to accommodate the requests.

City Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said a good example is when the city ran out of money in its snow removal budget in October -- requiring the city to dip into it's cash reserve fund.

Nordstrom said the budget is made in the summer months for the upcoming year, but when funds run out, additional budget arrangements need to be made -- which why the council has the special meeting at the end of the year.

"It is that people need to get paid so when a bill is submitted, just like when people get a water or service bill of some kind or fixing something within your house, you have to pay the bill. That's exactly what we are doing here today is making sure we get all those bills paid," said Nordstrom.

The city works to maintain a 15% balance to cover unforeseen circumstances throughout the year.