New website teaches children to code this holiday season

Hot cocoa, Christmas carols and coding! Google created a new game for children to play and learn at the same time this holiday season.

There is a new festive fun game in town and it's online.

Google added some coding games for children on their Google Santa Tracker website this year.

"We get excited about anything where kids can get introduced to code so I think this is a great opportunity for kids to be excited about Christmas time and expand on technology," Travis Brink, owner of Code Ninjas in Rapid City, said.

Travis Brink noticed the game to make the elves dance uses the coding language, Scratch. A language which was created at MIT Media Lab in Massachusetts.

Scratch is the language Code Ninjas students start off with when learning to code.

"The idea of using blocks rather than actual typing of code it's a good way to get kids to get the concepts of code without having to type things out," Brink said.

However, the website also has the capability to show you the written code language as a more advanced step.

Brink said when kids are taught at an early age how to code they also develop other skills like problem-solving, critical thinking and even confidence.

For example, a teacher noticed one of her students started to change her behavior at school.

"'What are you guys doing differently because she is totally opened up and she is much more participating in class' and things like that," Brink said.

Helping young girls get into coding is one of the businesses' main goal.

With 25 percent of their class girls, Brink said it is just the start.

He said the business is working on some partnerships, like with Girl Scouts, to give more girls the opportunity to learn coding.

Code Ninjas opened up more than a month ago on Bendt Drive and already have 60 students enrolled.

The center offers drop-off session for students which range from $99 to $350.