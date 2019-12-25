Skiers and snowboarders bust out their boots for Terry Peak season opening

Terry Peak is now operating on its full-time schedule. The ski area opened the slopes on Dec. 14, which means the business is now open seven days a week, including all holidays.

"Well we've had a great season so far! We've got a lot of people coming in from all over the area. Now that we've got all our chair lifts operating and almost all of the runs open we're seeing some skiers and snow boarders coming out of the wood works," said Terry Peak Marketing Director, Linda Derosier.

Derosier said the slopes can hold thousands of people, and during the holiday season, an increased amount of skiers and snowboarders hit mountains.

"The day after Christmas until New Years Eve we're going to have some really big crowds. It's just the way it is, everybody wants to come out and have a white Christmas and what better place to do it at than at Terry Peak," said Derosier.

To help beginners get started on the right foot, Terry Peak hosts their ski school seven days a week, offering an opportunity on the slopes for everyone.

"We've got a great learning slope right here on Stewart... we have a snow carpet which really helps the kids get up to the top of the mountain without using a chair lift and we have intermediate and advanced runs. So we do have a lot of stuff going on at Terry Peak," said Derosier.

Starting Jan. 4, Terry Peak will begin their 8 week music series starting with the first one at Stewart Slope -- followed by an Under The Lightski Party.

