It might have been a foggy Christmas, but it was still a jolly day

This year Christmas came with fog, but that didn't stop people from celebrating the holiday.

"As soon as we got near Reptile Gardens, the fog just came down, and you can see the trees were getting white from it," says Laurie Beaner.

Many say even though it was a foggy Christmas, it could have been much worse.

"When I first got up here to take some photos this morning, you couldn't see anything, but driving was just fine," says Bob Fahey.

Even though it was a pretty calm day when it came to the weather, some were looking for a winter wonderland type of Christmas.

"Just typical Christmas to me. You always see snow and think of Santa and all the Christmas lights," says Chelsey Olson.

One thought a lot of people shared when it came to the weather was for the wind to stay away.

"As any Midwestern would say as long as there is no wind, it's bearable. So I like the calm snow where you see the flakes falling, but I don't like the blizzards and the ice," says Katherine Rude.

But not everyone looks for a white Christmas.

"Beach in Hawaii would be my ideal Christmas day," says Fahey.

At the end of the day, it did not matter what the weather was like; all they wanted to do was spend some time with family.

"We've had brown Christmas we've had a snowstorm where you couldn't even walk out the door. But this one here makes Christmas worthwhile," says Beaner.