Lead Community Christmas Dinner is a celebration that keeps on giving

It's a celebration that continues to bring communities together. The annual Lead Community Christmas Dinner is one gift that keeps on giving.

"This meal is for everyone. If you live in town or live outside of town, everyone is eligible to come. It's not targeting any specific group, it's just all inclusive.. and that's what we want our community to be.. is all inclusive," said Committee Chair for the Community Christmas Dinner, Sue Holloway.

The Christmas Dinner started 21 years ago after the community was going through a difficult time with the closing of the Homestake Mine.

"A group of citizens got together to start the first one and to raise morale and bring the community together in a time of transition," added Holloway.

Holloway said last year they served 550 meals -- and due to an increasing amount of deliveries, the local police and fire departments helped with deliveries this year.

"Everybody who attended the Community Christmas Celebration had the opportunity to meet and take a picture with Santa at no cost.

The free meal included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, a choice of desert, and more.