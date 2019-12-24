"Severe obesity" numbers on the rise

A recent study by the New England Journal of Medicine found that half of Americans will be obese within the next 10 years if our habits do not change.

Even more alarming, one in four Americans will be considered "severely obese," with a body mass index over 35-- making them more than 100 pounds overweight. This will mean that severe obesity will become he most common BMI category.

"The trends for South Dakota are similar to the trends for the rest of the United States, and, in fact, much of the developed world," said Dr. Stephen Neabore, an internist medicine doctor at Regional Health. "More and more people are becoming obese, which brings more and more health issues, like heart disease, and Type II diabetes and stroke as well. So, it takes more time for doctors, for nurse practitioners, physicians assistants to deal with more health issues and it takes more time for the patients to deal with the health issues as well.

The United States spends more than $100 billion on health care for obesity and there are more than a dozen cancers are directly linked to it.

There are certain demographics and factors that put individuals at a higher risk for severe obesity.

"Having lower income, a lower socioeconomic status puts you at higher risk for obesity," said Neabore. "Some of this has to do with just the areas that people are living in. Some of it has to do with baseline health, their family's health, their education, and just not really fully understanding what their health means or how to go about improving their health. And sometimes, not having access to doctors, nurses, medications even."

But, as the study said, we need to change our lifestyles in order to avoid these daunting numbers.

"In trying to treat obesity, what we're really trying to do is change habits," said Neabore. "We're trying to change diet for people, we're trying to change being sedentary to being more active. And these are things that are often times ingrained in people-- they've been doing the same thing since they were children often times."