Last-minute shoppers hit the stores Tuesday to pick up necessities and gifts.

"People are lined up down the aisles. It's every register every self-checkout has lines. It's like this every year," says a customer service representative for Family Fare, Connie Hayne.

At Family Fare, shopping carts lined the aisles as people filled up on groceries and supplies to complete their holiday dishes.

"Road rage. The shopping center road rage with carts and everything. Your adrenaline does get pumping and your anxiety kind of goes up a little bit," says one shopper Tera Ramsey.

Ramsey says she usually tries to get all of her shopping done ahead time, but this year the holidays snuck up on her.

"And you can tell everybody is trying to do last-minute Christmas shopping today. I'm one of those that I'm usually not at the last minute. I'm ahead of the game," says Ramsey.

Even though many shoppers try to stay away from the rush, it doesn't always work out.

"I came in here to get a jar of peanut butter," says one shopper, John Sabrowski.

Sabrowski says he came to the store to pick up that one item, and he's glad that's all he forgot.

"Want to have everything available so you can put things together and be ready for guests," says Sabrowski.

Even though stores were jam-packed, many believe the last-minute rush is now a tradition.

"The crowds don't bother me. It just doesn't bother me because it's part of Christmas. It makes Christmas," says Hayne.