A new book for children that is based in Hill City

A new children's book written by a local South Dakotan hits home as it takes place in Hill City.

Marlon McDoogle's Magical Night is a new children's book that brings the magic of Christmas to life.

"Christmas story that the whole family reads together. It's a graphic novel, so it has cinematic images. And we built it like movie storyboards. So it's meant for kids to sit together with a parent and go on a magical journey, "says the writer Sean Covel.

The story takes place right in Hill City and is based around the 1880s Train.

"Magic happens here in the Black Hills with Mount Rushmore and engine number seven. But there is no better way to be able to relate to what you have right in your backyard to what you're reading," says the president of Black Hills Central Railroad 1880 train, Meg Warder.

Since the story is based in the area, Covel says it's an excellent opportunity for kids to pick up the book and explore what it has to offer.

"As kids come through and ride this fantastic Christmas train, I think they're going to get very excited about the way Marlon's story unfolds," says Covel.

Warder and Covel came up with the idea, but it wasn't a quick process. Altogether, it took seven years to write and illustrate to bring it to life.

"When I learned how important it is for older people to read with little ones that opened up all kinds of opportunities, and Marlon fits in that whole goal of getting parents and kids to read together," says Covel.

Warder and Covel say they're looking forward to seeing more kids pick up the book.

If you're interested in buying the book, you can find it at the 1880 store or on amazon.