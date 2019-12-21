MarketPlace Christmas Pop Up made the perfect spot for local, last minute shopping

The event took place at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8 am to 2 pm Saturday.

The MarketPlace Christmas Pop Up kicked off the day by having breakfast with the Grinch, put on by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Breakfast cost $5 and all proceeds from the meal were donated to Toys for Tots.

Rachelle White is the owner of RWhite Events, the business that hosted the event. White says her mission is to connect small businesses with the community.

"A lot of these people are small business owners, you they might have other jobs and this is something they might do on the side just for a little extra money. Your $25 purchase could help pay for gas, groceries or pay for their little girls ballet. You can make such an impact on a small business owner, you know versus going to Walmart where the owners don't really have that joy or feel when you go shop from them," said White."

The event showcased 75 vendors and White said around 1,000 people walked through the doors.

The shopping experience is where people could find local crafters, businesses and boutiques from Western South Dakota.

The National Dance Clubs of Rapid City was one business at the event. They are offering ballroom dance sessions for anyone wanting a gift that comes with an experience.

"With this gift, we do gift certificates for the holidays, but the gift keeps on giving years and years after. This is going to be one that builds memories and builds abilities to dance at social places like weddings and even if you're just going out to eat and they're playing music," said Instructor at the National Dance Clubs of Rapid City, Aubrionna Wetzel.

The next pop up event will take place on Feb. 29 at the Holiday Inn.

The theme will be "Ladies Night Out" and White says there will be a fashion show.