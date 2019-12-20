Update - Pine Ridge homicide suspect arrested in North Rapid

Just around 6 p.m., homicide suspect Colton Bagola came out of a home and surrendered to police.

Original story

A suspect in a Pine Ridge homicide earlier this week is possibly holed up in a North Rapid home Friday night.

Police have cordoned off an area around the 300 block of Curtis Street. Police believe 26-year-old Colton Bagola is a barricaded subject in a home in the area. The special response team is on the scene and were attempting to make contact with him. They say he is alone in the house.

Bagola is wanted on a federal warrant for second degree murder following a shooting in Pine Ridge early Tuesday morning.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe police did not release much information on the homicide, other than it involved two people. Since then, police have been trying to find Bagola, who they considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information is available.