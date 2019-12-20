For 41 years, educators and students have been coming together for the Lakota Nation Education Conference.

With more than 500 people enrolled in the conference this year, there were plenty of sessions for everyone.

But this year featured a new panel aimed towards youth, designed to bring native students together and showcase the importance of leadership.

Zanen Pitts, the co-founder of the Warrior Movement, and Levi Horn were the guest speakers for the panel.

Pitts says bringing awareness to younger people about substance abuse, mental health, and stepping out of their comfort zone is crucial.

"So we need to start putting it in a context that they can understand, so they know that there is going to be hurdles in their life and help them overcome those obstacles," says Pitts

Pitts says some of these topics can be difficult, but it's essential to speak to the younger generation sooner rather than later.

