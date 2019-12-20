The LNI hand games was another success

For the past 19 years, the Lakota Nation Invitational has been holding the traditional hand games.

From high school and elementary students to area businesses, the community came together for the LNI hand game tournament.

"This year, it's the largest tournament ever," says the coordinator for the LNI hand games, Roger White Eyes.

The tournament has been held for about 19 years. White Eyes says the hand game was a traditional activity that tribes used to settle disputes.

"To know that their way of life is not dying out. This is game is as old as our creation story. It's something that is passed on through generation to generation," says White Eyes.

Schools from South Dakota, North Dakota, and Nebraska came together to not only compete but to embrace the indigenous culture and learn from each other.

"These are old games that students will learn to be proud of who they are and where they come from," says White Eyes.

This wasn't only an opportunity for students to get in on the fun; businesses from the community got to take part in the game.

"We're working hard on building relationships and building bridges between the native and non-native community," says the director for Rapid City Circle of Friends, Karen Mortimer.

And many say the game is a great way to bring people together and showcase the importance of cooperation.

"The game itself is a great team-building activity, so it's collaboration and also going against another team in a good way," says Mortimer.