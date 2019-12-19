Summit aims to prepare native youth

The Lakota Nation Invitational isn't just for basketball. With thousands of young Native Americans all gathered under one roof, activists are hoping to help them prepare for the future.

At the Lakota Youth Leadership Summit the goal is to prepare young people for some of the biggest challenges facing the Native American community like poverty, drug use and suicide.

Organizers say LNI is the perfect time to hold the summit, because many parents are also attending conferences on similar topics.

The summit introduces a curriculum and a mentor program to help transform students into leaders; leaders that will hopefully break the cycle of poverty.

"Instead of turning to alcohol and drugs they can turn to a friend or a mentor and not get involved in that cycle," said Delores Pourier, one of the adults helping with the summit. "That cycle is hard to break because it has been there for generations and generations.This is just a way to help us help them to start breaking that cycle."

The summit will continue throughout the duration of LNI.